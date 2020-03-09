Jallikattu bull electrocuted in Pudukottai district

TIRUCHI

09 March 2020 09:57 IST

Several persons injured in events held in different villages

A bull that was brought to Avur village in Pudukottai district for a jallikattu event on Sunday was electrocuted when it stepped on a snapped electric wire.

The incident took place a short distance away from the jallikattu collection point, the police said. The bull owner, hailing from Sengalakudi village, was tailing the bull when the animal stepped on the wire and died. The bull owner buried the carcass.

A total of 802 bulls were released into the arena during the event, which drew the participation of 314 tamers. The police said 20 persons were injured. Seven of them, including a couple of tamers and five spectators, were referred to the government hospital in Tiruchi.

In the jallikattu event organised at Malaiyur village near Alangudi in Pudukottai district, 662 bulls were released into the arena. As many as 162 tamers took part in the event.

The police said 15 persons, including spectators, were injured during the event. Six of them were referred to the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital.

In the event held at Manojipatti village in Thanjavur district, as many as 715 bulls were released from the vadivasal. Nine persons, including six tamers and three spectators, were injured.

Another jallikattu event was organised at Thirumanur village in Ariyalur district. The police said 367 bulls took part and 11 persons suffered injuries.

