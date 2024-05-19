Jalagamparai and Bheeman falls in Jawadhu Hills remain open for tourists

Despite heavy rains in catchment areas, the Forest Department has continued to allow tourists to visit Jalagamparai and Bheeman falls in Tirupattur and Tiruvannamalai districts respectively.

Among the major catchment areas, Jamunamarathur atop the hills in Tiruvannamalai received 118 mm of rainfall as of 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. Tirupattur district has recorded a total rainfall of 374.20 mm. Several streets in key towns like Ambur, Vaniyambadi and Jolarpet in Tirupattur were inundated.

In Vellore, Anaicut region, which is located at the foothills of Jawadhu Hills, received highest rainfall of 50 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Sunday. The region is also home for Amirthi zoo. Forest officials said that flash floods were also reported in a few streams and tributaries of Palar river in Anaicut region due to the rain. “We are closely watching water flow in the hills. Nevertheless, tourists are allowed to visit the falls in the hills in specified areas,” Prabhu, forest range officer (Jamunamarathur), told The Hindu.

Located in Nagalathu reserve forest (RF), the falls, maintained by the Forest Department, is located around 4 km from the foot of the Yelagiri Hills. As a result, tourists used to halt at the falls before heading towards the hills.

Officials said tourists also visit a few temples near the falls. Trekking teams were also allowed into the thickly wooded reserve forests between Jalagamparai falls and the Forest Department outpost in Swamimalai, a distance of 4 km, accompanied by a forester. Spotted deer, sloth bear, and peacocks are commonly found in the RF. On an average, around 1,000 tourists visit the falls during weekends. “Waterflow in the falls is slow but rains have brought down daily temperature in the hills. The falls in Jawadhu Hills is ideal for short holiday trips,” said K. Prasanna, a tourist.

Beeman falls in Jamunamarathur along Jawadhu Hills is also open for visitors. Jamanamarathur is the nearest town located around 40 km atop the hills from Polur town. After Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai has been receiving good rainfall for the past few days. Tribal hamlets are located around the falls in the Jamunamarathur panchayat union. Special buses have been arranged by the district administration to reach the falls and other tourist spots like Sathanur dam, which is receiving excess rainwater from upstream, forest officials said.