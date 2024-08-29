Jains Westminster demolition hits roadblock | 13 flat owners accuse residents’ welfare association office-bearers of collusion with builder

Efforts taken by the Madras High Court to raze down three precarious chloride eroded 17-storey residential towers of Jains Westminster apartments at Saligramam in Chennai and make the builder redevelop the property hit a roadblock on Thursday with 13 flat owners accusing the residents’ welfare association office-bearers of having colluded with the builder.

Appearing before a Division Bench of Justices S.S. Sundar and N. Senthilkumar, senior counsel P. Wilson, representing the 13 flat owners who had filed an impleading petition, said: “We have found that the three office-bearers of the association are hand in glove with the builder. Certain underground dealings are happening. I am sorry to say this.”

However, the counsel, representing Jains WestMinster Owners’ Welfare Association (JWOWA), took strong exception to the allegations levelled against the office-bearers and said it was totally unfair on the part of the impleading petitioners to level such allegations when all decisions had been taken in consultation with the members of the association.

On his part, advocate Naveen Kumar Murthi, representing the directors of Jain Housing and Constructions Limited (JHCL) said, the 13 impleading petitioners were still members of JWOWA, which had filed a writ petition in the High Court complaining about chloride erosion, and therefore they could not maintain a separate impleading petition against the association.

He also said the impleading petitioners could not threaten the directors of JHCL by referring to a police complaint having been lodged against the latter for the precarious condition of the high rise towers within a few years of construction. “These empty threats of police complaint will not work. If they want to rejoice by sending me to jail, then let them send me to jail,” he said.

He also added a rider that whether the directors would be able to redevelop the property after coming out of jail was a question that he would not be able to answer now. Mr. Murthi said impediments on redevelopment could not be created at the eleventh hour when all residents had been evacuated as ordered by the court and the three towers were ready for demolition.

He said JHHCL had been spending ₹1.8 crore a month for paying rent to the 472 flat owners. If the demolition gets delayed till the beginning of the monsoon, then the entire process would delayed by nearly five months, he said. He told to the court that clearing the huge debris would become a herculean task if the demolition happened during the rainy season.

Justice Sundar told the counsel for the impleading petitioners that his Bench had permitted the builder to redevelop the property and not just rebuild the three towers only to reduce the loss that JHCL would have to incur and not for it to make profit. He also made it clear that the court ordered redevelopment only to safeguard the interests of the flat owners.

“It is a thankless job for us as well as the honourable committee members (two retired High Court judges appointed to work out the modalities). We wanted to do something good for the people who had invested their money. Our prime concern was that the flat owners should not be exploited. If some people are unhappy with it, then we will put a break on that,” he said.

Since redevelopment of the project would lead to additional construction area and therefore, there were disputes over sharing such additional area between the builder and the existing flat owners, the judges decided to hear the impleading petitioners at length on September 6 and asked them to exhibit how the builder would be making profits through redevelopment.

