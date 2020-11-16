Jail Warder suspended for supplying ganja to life convict

He allegedly flung a packet of contraband into cell

A Grade II Jail Warder at the Cuddalore Central Prison at Kepparmalai near here has been placed under suspension for allegedly supplying ganja to a life convict lodged in the prison.

Superintendent of Cuddalore Central Prison Nikila Nagendran ordered the suspension of Jail Warder Suresh Kumar following an internal probe.

The internal probe found that Suresh Kumar, who was returning home after duty on November 13, allegedly flung a packet of the contraband into the cell of Palanisamy, a life convict lodged in the prison since 2015.

A case has been registered.