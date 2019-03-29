Jail till death for man who killed boy in front of his mother

Shocked to come across a case of a person having hacked to death a four-year-old boy right in front of the eyes of the child’s mother due to a trivial dispute between the adults, the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered that the convict be imprisoned till his death without any remission of the life sentence.

In a judgment reserved in the Madurai Bench and delivered at the principal seat here, a Division Bench of Justices R. Subbiah and B. Pugalendhi set aside the capital punishment imposed by a Sessions Court on the convict Arumugam of Tirunelveli last year and instead ordered that he be imprisoned till death.

The judges agreed with the convict’s counsel R. Gandhi that death sentence may not be the appropriate punishment for the crime committed by the appellant in a fit of anger and especially when he had no previous antecedents. They held that it would not fall under the rarest of rare cases that warrant capital punishment.

Nevertheless, stating that the convict had indulged in a “brutal, inhuman and barbaric” crime by causing as many as 24 cut injuries all over the body of a hapless child and had attempted to murder his mother too when she ran to save her child, the judges ordered that he must not be released from prison till the end of his life.

According to State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan, the convict as well as the mother of the deceased were neighbours. He was of the impression that his wife and children had deserted him only because of the ill-advice of the child’s mother. Therefore, to wreck vengeance, he decided to kill her child right in front of her eyes.

On September 8, 2016, he caught hold of the four-year-old boy when the latter was playing along with other children in the street in front of his house and began hacking him indiscriminately on his head and other parts of the body. The spine chilling incident took place right in front of the eyes of the child’s mother and grandmother.

Though a few other onlookers attempted to prevent him, the convict threatened to kill all of them if they tried to touch him. When no one dared to go near the assailant, the child’s mother did not hold her back. She pleaded with the convict to spare her innocent son but her cries went in vain and the convict continued to harm the boy.

The woman also tried to stop the appellant from attacking her son but he hacked her too causing multiple injuries on her body. Feeling aghast at the brutal crime, the trial court had awarded death sentence to him on March 19, 2018 besides directing him to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the child’s mother.