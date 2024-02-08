ADVERTISEMENT

Jai Jawan scheme focuses on returning jobs snatched away by Agnipath scheme: Rajeev Gowda

February 08, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

M.V. Rajeev Gowda, the head of the Congress’ Research Department, on Thursday said that the Jai Jawan campaign launched by party leader Rahul Gandhi had two major demands – return the jobs “snatched away” when the Agnipath scheme was introduced; and reinstate the previous recruitment system for the armed forces.

The nationwide campaign was being organised in three phases from January 31 to March 20, he told reporters at Sathyamurthy Bhavan, the headquarters of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee.

The campaign would highlight the plight of 1.5 lakh young men and women aspirants who were accepted into the three armed services – the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force – in a regular recruitment drive between 2019 and 2022 after passing a rigorous selection process, but were denied a place as the Modi government suddenly imposed the Agnipath scheme on the armed forces, Mr. Gowda said.

The Jai Jawan campaign was one of the components of YUVA NYAY – the larger goal of the Congress to provide justice to jobless youth and fulfil their dreams and aspirations, he said.

Mr. Gowda pointed out that unemployment had reached a 45-year high. The number of unemployed had quadrupled from one crore (2012) to four crore (2022).

“It is high time the youth hold the Modi government accountable. India’s demographic dividend should not be turned into a demographic disaster,” he said.

