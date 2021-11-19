‘Jai Bhim should not be considered for awards’

Vanniyar community’s reputation damaged, PMK says in letter to I&B Ministry

Stepping up its opposition to the popular multilingual film Jai Bhim, the Vanniyar Sangam outfit on Thursday appealed to Directorate of Film Festivals, operating under Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, to not consider the movie for any “appreciation or recognition”.

The outfit claimed that “it exhibits false and defamatory scenes/statements/dialogues” against a particular community and contended that a scene of the movie amounts to offence under Sections 153, 153A, 499, 503, 504 and 505 of Indian Penal Code.

In a letter to the Directorate, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) spokesperson K. Balu, on behalf of the outfit, explaining the storyline of the film and the history of the Sangam and its achievements, alleged that the film-makers “deliberately got printed a calendar of 1995 with the symbol of ‘Agni Kundam’, which represents the Vanniyar Sangam and community with a ‘malafide intention’ of defaming its members and damaging the image and reputation of the entire community.”

He reiterated the charge that the film-makers had deliberately portrayed the character of a sub-inspector of police, who is guilty of committing custodial death, as belonging to the Vanniyar community.

He said this is contrary to the truth.