Jai Bhim row: Tamil film industry bodies throw weight behind Suriya

Chennai

17 November 2021 01:08 IST

‘There are many other issues which need PMK’s intervention’

After PMK youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss strongly objected to the representation of the Vanniyar community as a villain in Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim, and the subsequent decision of the Vanniyar Sangam to send a legal notice to the actor, seeking ₹5 crore in damages, Tamil film industry bodies have decided to throw their weight behind Suriya.

They include the Tamil Film Active Producers Association (TFAPA), the Film Employees’ Federation of South India (FEFSI) and the Tamil Nadu Movie Makers Sangam (TNMMS). In a letter to Dr. Anbumani, TFAPA president P. Bharathirajaa said real-life stories are placed in front of the audience for them to celebrate it or reject the film, knowing the truth. “Jai Bhim is one such film. When a film deals with past incidents, one must see how it aids social change. One must not wear magnifying glasses and find faults because no film can be made that speaks for ordinary people,” he said. Mr. Bharathirajaa said that if Dr. Anbumani and his father, S. Ramadoss, view the film as just a piece of art, they will realise that it is a protest in favour of vulnerable people.

He said there were a number of issues other than the film which required urgent intervention from the PMK. “This issue could have been resolved with a phone call. I don’t know why a fire is allowed to rage. Whatever your issues may be, speak with us. We are your friends,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In a letter to Dr. Anbumani, FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani appealed to him not to allow a culture of issuing threats of violence against artistes.

“Though actors make political comments here and there, the film industry has been a place for everyone. We thought the issue would end with his response to your letter. It is a matter of concern that the issue is being kept alive,” he said, adding, “When some aspects of true stories are changed, some names are inadvertently included in the film. But this should not result in Suriya and yourself, who share similar values, entering opposing camps.”

TNMMS president T. Rajendar said Dr. Anbumani should avoid criticising Mr. Suriya, who was doing his bit to enrich the lives of poor and needy students.