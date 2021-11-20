Jai Bhim: PMK leader hits back at film fraternity

CHENNAI

20 November 2021 02:16 IST

Issue is about representation of Vanniyar community as villain in the film: Anbumani

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) youth wing leader Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said director Bharathirajaa and the film fraternity lacked understanding about the controversy over Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim and have hurt the sentiments of the Vanniyar community.

Replying to Mr. Bharathirajaa’s letter to him on the controversy, Dr. Anbumani pointed out that it was not a caste or a political issue. He alleged that the issue was about representation of the Vanniyar community as a villain in the film and the community being depicted in bad light continuously.

He questioned why Mr. Bharathirajaa opposed Muthiah Muralitharan biopic starring Vijay Sethupathi and sought a ban on Family Man II and where did the creative freedom go at that time. He said if the makers of the film had tendered an apology, the issue would have ended.

