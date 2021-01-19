Tamil Nadu

Jagathrakshakan to strengthen DMK: Stalin

DMK president M.K. Stalin on Monday said former Union Minister S. Jagathrakshakan had been given the important work of strengthening the party in Puducherry. However, this cannot be “confused” with political alliances.

Asked about reports of DMK had introducing Mr. Jagathrakshakan, eyeing the post of the Chief Minister in the Union Territory, Mr. Stalin said since the politics of Puducherry was different from Tamil Nadu, DMK had accorded special attention to the region, launching activities to strengthen party.

“This is only party work and not election work. Date for the Puducherry election has not been announced. Do not confuse it with alliance,” he said.

