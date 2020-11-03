Jaffar Sait to head TNFRS

In a minor shuffle of IPS officers, the Tamil Nadu Government on Tuesday transferred Director-General of Police, Civil Supplies CID, M.S. Jaffar Sait, and posted him as DGP/Director, Fire & Rescue Services, Chennai.

DGP, Railways, C. Sylendra Babu has been given full additional charge of DGP, Civil Supplies CID.

A.T. Durai Kumar on repatriation from central deputation has been posted as Deputy-Inspector General of Police, Administration, Chennai, in the existing vacancy.