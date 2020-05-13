JACTTO-GEO wants Class X exams postponed

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teacher Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTTO-GEO) has appealed to the Chief Minister to postpone the Class X board exams which are scheduled to begin on June 1.

In a statement, it said that the sudden announcement of the examination schedule by the School Education Department has shocked thousands of teachers and students. “When no decision has been taken by the central and state governments about the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown yet, we condemn that the School Education Department has gone ahead and scheduled exams,” the statement said.

The JACTTO-GEO further said that the situation was not conducive for students to start studying for the exams as well. “We should remember that 35,000 students ended up missing the final Plus Two examination due to restrictions in place during the lockdown,” it said. The announcement that evaluation of Plus 2 exam papers will begin on May 27 has further added to the confusion of the teachers, the statement added.

Calling for the postponement of the exams, the JACTTO-GEO said that exams can be scheduled after the lockdown ends and the spread of COVID-19 decreases following which students can be given time, guided and motivated well by the teachers.