JACTTO-GEO flags issues with postal ballots

April 15, 2024 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Organisation and Government Employees Organisation (JACTTO-GEO) has submitted a petition to the Election Commission of India seeking a resolution for issues concerning the distribution of postal ballots to those on election duty.

In its representation to Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, JACTTO-GEO pointed out that there had been a delay in distributing Election Duty Certificates (EDCs).

“We flagged the issues regarding this to the Chief Electoral Officer. He listened to our concerns and also requested us to flag any issue in any specific location,” said G. Venkatesan, one of the State coordinators of JACTTO-GEO.

