Jabil Inc to invest ₹2,000 crore in electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchi

American industrial automation company Rockwell Automation would invest ₹666 crore towards expanding its electronics manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamil Nadu government signed an MoU with Jabil Inc in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chicago in the United States on Monday (Tuesday morning IST)

Jabil Inc. and Rockwell Automation are set to invest ₹2,666 crore in industrial projects in Tiruchi and Kancheepuram districts of Tamil Nadu. Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to this effect were signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chicago in the United States on Monday (Tuesday morning IST).

Jabil Inc., an American multinational company that supplies electronic components to Apple, Cisco, HP, and Dell, among others, would set up an electronics manufacturing unit in Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu with an investment of ₹2,000 crore. The investment is expected to provide employment for about 5,000 people.

Stalin invites BNY Mellon to make new investments in Tamil Nadu

Jabil’s Matt Crowley, Nitu Sinha, and P.J. Farrenkopf were present when the MoU was signed and exchanged, an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said.

American industrial automation company Rockwell Automation would invest ₹666 crore towards expanding its electronics manufacturing unit in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu. Rockwell Automation’s Blake Moret, Robert Buttermore, Ed Moreland, and Muthukumaran Pichai were among those present when the MoU was signed.

The Tamil Nadu government also signed an MoU with Autodesk, which provides software products and services for architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

The MoU with Autodesk is aimed at enhancing the skills of Tamil Nadu’s youth and improve the competitiveness of MSMEs and startups in the industrial ecosystem. Autodesk’s Jeff Kinder and Ken Foo were present during the signing of the MoU.

Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion, and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials were also present.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:39 pm IST

