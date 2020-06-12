Tamil Nadu

J. Radhakrishnan is TN Health Secretary; Beela Rajesh transferred

Special Correspondent CHENNAI 12 June 2020 11:58 IST
Updated: 12 June 2020 12:01 IST

The State government on Friday transferred and posted Health Secretary Beela Rajesh as secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration Department.

She is replaced by J. Radhakrishnan, principal secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration. He will continue to hold the post of principal secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration in full additional charge until further orders.

