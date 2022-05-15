An ivory pendant found at Vembakottai archaeological excavation site in Virudhunagar district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

May 15, 2022 14:11 IST

Two decorated pendants — one ivory and the other terracotta — were found during the archaeological excavation under way near Vembakottai.

The first phase of excavation, being undertaken by Tamil Nadu State Department of Archeology, began in March.

So far, over 700 antiquities have been discovered during the excavation being held at Uchimedu along the left bank of Vaippar river.

"We have mostly found glass pieces, shell bangle pieces and terracotta beads. This is the first time we have found ivory pendant," said Vembakottai Archaeological site director Pon. Baskar.

The cylindrical ivory pendant is 5 cm long with a diameter of 0.8 cm. It weighs 61 gm. The terracotta pendant is 2.2 cm long with a 1.01 cm diameter. It weighs 65.40 gm.

These artefacts were found during the excavation of the 7th trench under way now.

“Only carbon dating can reveal the age of those materials,” he added.

Ear ornaments, hop scotch stone and spindle whorls were found among the surface collection at the site during field exploration conducted before the excavation.

The first phase of excavation at Uchimedu would be completed in September.