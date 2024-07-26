IVI launches vision centre in Palavakkam

India Vision Institute, a non-government organisation, has launched a vision centre in Palavakkam to cater to underprivileged people in Neelankarai, East Coast Road, and the surrounding areas.

MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, who commissioned the centre, said the centre would be of benefit to the residents of several communities in Sholinganallur constituency. IVI is conducting a reading glasses campaign to screen elderly citizens with presbyopia.

IVI’s Chief Executive Officer Vinod Daniel said the campaign is aimed particularly at enhancing the quality of life of those over 40 years of age.

D. Viswanathan, Chairman of Greater Chennai Corporation’s Standing Committee (Education) and former councillor Palavakkam Somu were present at the launch.