GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IVI launches vision centre in Palavakkam

Published - July 26, 2024 01:00 am IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

India Vision Institute, a non-government organisation, has launched a vision centre in Palavakkam to cater to underprivileged people in Neelankarai, East Coast Road, and the surrounding areas.  

MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, who commissioned the centre, said the centre would be of benefit to the residents of several communities in Sholinganallur constituency. IVI is conducting a reading glasses campaign to screen elderly citizens with presbyopia. 

IVI’s Chief Executive Officer Vinod Daniel said the campaign is aimed particularly at enhancing the quality of life of those over 40 years of age. 

D. Viswanathan, Chairman of Greater Chennai Corporation’s Standing Committee (Education) and former councillor Palavakkam Somu were present at the launch.  

Related Topics

health / non government organizations (NGO)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.