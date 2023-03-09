ADVERTISEMENT

IUML’s platinum jubilee celebrations

March 09, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Udhav Naig U 10233

Indian Union Muslim League kickstarted its platinum jubilee celebrations in Royapuram in Chennai by organising mass marriage ceremony for 75 couples, which included four Hindu couples.

IMUL national president Prof. K. M. Kader Mohideen; HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu; TN State Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse, felicitated the couples. A three day all India conference is also being organised. On day two of the conference, the magazine of Fathima Muzaffer, National President, IUML women’s wing, will be released. 

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will the Chief Guest on Day three of the conference and three major photo exhibitions — Quaid-E-Millath, history of IUML, and unknown 300 plus Muslim freedom fighters of India — will be held. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US