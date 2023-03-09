HamberMenu
IUML’s platinum jubilee celebrations

March 09, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - CHENNAI

Indian Union Muslim League kickstarted its platinum jubilee celebrations in Royapuram in Chennai by organising mass marriage ceremony for 75 couples, which included four Hindu couples.

IMUL national president Prof. K. M. Kader Mohideen; HR and CE Minister P. K. Sekar Babu; TN State Minorities Commission chairman Peter Alphonse, felicitated the couples. A three day all India conference is also being organised. On day two of the conference, the magazine of Fathima Muzaffer, National President, IUML women’s wing, will be released. 

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin will the Chief Guest on Day three of the conference and three major photo exhibitions — Quaid-E-Millath, history of IUML, and unknown 300 plus Muslim freedom fighters of India — will be held. 

