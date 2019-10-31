Tamil Nadu

IUML president bereaved

G. Lathifa Begum, wife of IUML president K.M. Kader Mohideen, died in Tiruchi on Wednesday. DMK president M.K. Stalin, CPI (M) state secretary K. Balakrishnan and leaders of the IUML were among those who offered their condolences to Mr. Mohideen.

