IUML organises discussion to promote religious harmony

Indian Union Muslim League organised a wide-ranging discussion involving religious leaders from across every faith to promote religious harmony and protect national unity as a part of its ‘patriotic tour’ in Chennai on Friday.

The discussion was held under the leadership of IUML president Professor K.M. Kader Mohideen. State Ministers K. Ponmudy and K.S. Masthan also participated.

According to the organisers, the objective of the event is to promote proper understanding of religions in India and promote love and affection towards people of all faiths. The event also strived to reiterate the values of unity in diversity, understanding, brotherhood and humanity in India and hoped to create a journey where people were together despite their differences.

The event will be held across India and concluded in New Delhi.