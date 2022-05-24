It’s the fifth time for Mettur

Besides this year, storage was above 80 tmc ft when water release started in 1941, 1957, 2006 and 2011

This is the fifth time, since the Mettur dam was commissioned in 1934, that the dam was opened with the storage of above 80 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft).

When Chief Minister M.K. Stalin released water on Tuesday morning, the storage was 89.942 tmc ft, overtaking the levels on two previous occasions. Eleven years ago, when water was released on June 6, the storage was 87.232 tmc ft. In 2006, when the release began on the scheduled date of June 12, it was 86.081 tmc ft.

There were two other occasions when the storage exceeded the 80-tmcft mark at the start of water release. In 1957, when the release began on June 15, the storage was a little above the capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. That day, it was 93.87 tmc ft. Sixteen years earlier (1941), when the shutters were lifted on June 12, the dam had 91.491 tmc ft.

A perusal of the storage data reveals that the dam was opened in nine years when the storage was less than the 20-tmcft mark. In those years, the lowest storage was 11.156 tmc ft, and it was on July 3, 1950. The last occasion when the dam was opened with the storage being below the mark was in July 1996. At that time (July 26, 1996), the storage was about 18.3 tmc ft. This only reflected the realisation on the part of the authorities in the recent years that when the storage was extremely low, water release did not help farmers in the Cauvery delta as water went waste, say experts.