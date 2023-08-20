It’s raining music in the city!

August 20, 2023 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - Chennai

It was raining music in the city on Saturday as the weekend crowd embraced The Hindu’s ‘Festival of Chennai’ with love.

A hop-on hop-off bus — Music on Wheels — that is touring through the city had a stop at Marina Beach on Friday. The bus hosted a performance of The Monks Live from On The Streets of Chennai. The first stop of the bus was at DLF Cybercity with Rajhesh Vaidhya, an ace Veena exponent, giving a concert on Friday.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai’s Music on Wheels is making heads turn as it houses a thoughtfully catalogued archival photo exhibition from the newspaper’s archives. The parks and Metro Rail stations in the city are turning into music zones as “Music Mania”, a series of unplugged performances by Chennai’s favourite indie bands, is under way.

While people were enjoying the peppy numbers of Mayavisai band at Shenoy Nagar Park, Martin and Team was mesmerising the crowd at Sivan Park in K.K. Nagar.

The bus will host more performances in the coming days. People can watch out for Music On Wheels in their neighbourhood soon. Spot the bus and share it on your social media with #MadeOfChennai to win exciting goodies. The bus will be spotted at the Swiggy Food Festival at Island Grounds on Sunday from noon onwards.

You can take a tour inside the bus and reminisce about the city’s yesteryear with The Hindu’s Archival Photo Exhibition. People can catch Ganapathy and Gang and Mayavasai performing at Pondy Bazaar and Murasoli Maran Park, Perambur on Sunday from 6 p.m. onwards.

The Hindu Festival of Chennai is being organised in partnership with Greater Chennai Corporation, In association with -Tamilnadu Tourism Development Corporation, Associate Partner - DRA Homes, Hindustan Group of Institutions, Multiplex Partner: AGS Cinemas, Radio partner- Radio City, Supportive partner- Lawon, Happiness partner: On The Streets of Chennai

