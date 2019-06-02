Tamil Nadu

It’s only a draft, says MHRD

A day after the draft education policy was released, the Ministry of Human Resources Development issued a clarification on Saturday, emphasising that the policy was a draft one submitted by the Dr. Kasturirangan Committee. "It is not the policy announced by the government. After getting feedback from the general public, and after consulting State governments, the national education policy will be finalised by the government," the statement read.

Many politicians and leaders from Tamil Nadu had voiced concerns about the three-language formula proposed in the draft policy.

The MHRD clarified that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed to equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. "There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutes nor discrimination against any language," it added.

