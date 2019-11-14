It’s double the fun at these schools in Tamil Nadu’s Sirkazhi

Some of them throw a tantrum if they are not allowed to sit together in school. They back each other up in sticky situations. Strikingly, there are a large number of them for one town.

Sirkazhi in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district has an unusual number of twins, 150 of them, in the school-age group.

Five schools in the town — Vivekananda Matriculation Higher Secondary School, SMH Matriculation School, Best Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Panchayat Union Higher Secondary School and Subham Vidya Mandir — have at least 20 pairs of twins enrolled in each.

Joshua Prabhakarasingh, Principal, Vivekandanda Matriculation HS School says the phenomenon is no longer surprising for these institutions. “The town has had twins for decades. We do not know the reason but have become accustomed to it,” he says. The school has 53 pairs of student twins.

For the teachers, the challenge of telling the students apart adds to the fun of teaching. “They make classes more interesting by answering for each other, exchanging note books and so on. Each class has at least one pair, and their presence encourages us to teach better,” says S. Aruljyothi, an economics teacher.

The twins K.M. Prithyanka and K.M. Priyanka of class 12 in Vivekananda Matriculation Higher Secondary School frequently play small pranks to confuse their teachers, classmates and sometimes even family members. “When we were in primary classes, teachers used to make us sit in different sections to identify us correctly. However, we fussed and threw tantrums till we were allowed to sit together. Now, we play pranks on everyone,” says Prithyanka. To everyone’s surprise, Prithyanka and Priyanka scored identical marks, 373, in class 10. “We sat in different halls but scored the same marks. It is called a twin connection,” Prithyanka says.

M. Thangavelu, administrative officer at SMH Matriculation School, says the school has 22 pairs of twins. “The interesting thing we have noticed is that if one of the twins is warned by teachers, the other one would cry. The student who actually received the scolding would have to console the other one,” Mr. Thangavelu says. The same thing happens when they fall ill or are injured. “Researchers might want to study this phenomenon here, but we consider it a blessing.”