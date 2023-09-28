HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s a long wait for students to get graduation certificates from Teacher Education University

Delay jeopardising opportunities of students wanting to study abroad or take up jobs

September 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

Delay in providing degree certificates by the Teacher Education University is jeopardising the opportunities of students who wish to study abroad or seek jobs.

A candidate who completed a programme in B.Ed Special Education in 2022 has been struggling to get her degree certificate from the university.  The candidate has received the provisional certificate, and the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities has given her the course completion certificate. 

“She has a job offer from a foreign country but the delay in getting the graduation certificate could lead her to lose the opportunity,” her uncle K.M. Thomas said. When she repeatedly checked with the university authorities, their reply was that “even 2018 batch students are yet to get it” he claimed. ,

University Controller of Examination (in-charge) P. Ganesan said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were held online and the convocation for the same was held seamlessly for the candidates who graduated during 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“The degree certificates must bear the signature of the Governor-Chancellor. And the Governor signs around 600 certificates a day. We expect that within the next few weeks everything will be set right. If it is urgent then we ask the students to come immediately and issue the certificates. By second or third week of October, we will give all the certificates,” the official said. 

Related Topics

teacher training

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.