It’s a long wait for students to get graduation certificates from Teacher Education University

September 28, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Delay in providing degree certificates by the Teacher Education University is jeopardising the opportunities of students who wish to study abroad or seek jobs.

A candidate who completed a programme in B.Ed Special Education in 2022 has been struggling to get her degree certificate from the university. The candidate has received the provisional certificate, and the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities has given her the course completion certificate.

“She has a job offer from a foreign country but the delay in getting the graduation certificate could lead her to lose the opportunity,” her uncle K.M. Thomas said. When she repeatedly checked with the university authorities, their reply was that “even 2018 batch students are yet to get it” he claimed. ,

University Controller of Examination (in-charge) P. Ganesan said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the exams were held online and the convocation for the same was held seamlessly for the candidates who graduated during 2019, 2020 and 2021.

“The degree certificates must bear the signature of the Governor-Chancellor. And the Governor signs around 600 certificates a day. We expect that within the next few weeks everything will be set right. If it is urgent then we ask the students to come immediately and issue the certificates. By second or third week of October, we will give all the certificates,” the official said.