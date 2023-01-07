iTNT Hub draws up big plans for deep tech start-ups, to be opened by March

January 07, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

Several initiatives have been chalked out by the government and experts in the start-up ecosystem for the Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT Hub), which is expected to be launched in the next three months.

“We are hoping to open the hub by March so that delegates who visit Chennai for the Umagine event (Asia’s largest summit on technology and innovation that will be held from March 23-25) can get a glimpse of this premises,” Vijay Anand, CEO of iTNT Hub, said.

Mr. Anand said several plans had been lined up for the hub. One initiative was an incubation programme which would provide technology support for entrepreneurs who are building emerging and deep tech companies. Apart from this, funding support and mentoring will be provided.

The second initiative is an accelerator programme. “This will be unique because we will connect start-ups in Tamil Nadu with the global markets. We have linked up with 14 innovation ecosystems around the world and we have signed MoUs with some of them already. A detailed formal announcement on this will come from the Chief Minister,” he said.

Partnership with colleges

Partnerships with educational institutions have been finalised. “We are mapping capabilities of each engineering college in the State and creating a database. Industries who are interested in research and next generation technologies who come to us with what they want to build – we will share this with colleges. And for this, we will be setting up Innovation Departments at colleges,” Mr. Anand said. The game plan is to have this Innovation Department at least in one college in each district of Tamil Nadu. “We will start off with 24 colleges and then scale it up to 90,” he added.

At present, the State has over 300 deep tech start-ups. The Tamil Nadu Technology Hub (iTNT Hub) is a Section 8 company being established under the Companies Act, 2013 by the Government of Tamil Nadu. It is India’s first emerging and deep tech innovation network that works with entrepreneurs, innovators, researchers and the industry, with the support of the government. It is funded by the Government of India, the Government of Tamil Nadu and the private sector.