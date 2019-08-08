Tamil Nadu

ITI application date extended to August 20

The last date for online application to seek admission in government and private Industrial Training Institutes in the Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts through counselling has been extended to August 20. Interested candidates should make their online application through www.skilltraining.tn.gov.in. Students with a pass in 8th and 10th standards can apply.

