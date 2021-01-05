It will be a hat-trick defeat for DMK: Revenue Minister

Out of frustration, the DMK leaders were trying to find fault with the AIADMK, Udhayakumar claimed, adding this would not fructify into a victory.

AIADMK leader and Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar on January 5 claimed that the DMK would face a defeat in the Assembly elections for the third consecutive time. He said that the Opposition, led by the DMK, had attempted to mislead people by alleging there was a rift in the AIADMK, “but people would hand down a hat-trick defeat to the DMK”.

Distributing Pongal hamper to Sholavandan residents, he told journalists that there were no differences between Chief Minister Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam. “On the contrary, DMK president M.K. Stalin’s elder brother M.K. Alagiri had declared that the former could never become Chief Minister.”

Out of frustration, the DMK leaders were trying to find fault with the AIADMK, he claimed adding this would not fructify.

The Minister recalled ₹5,604 crore had been earmarked for the Pongal hampers. Besides, ₹484 crore had been allocated for purchasing 1.80 crore dhotis/sarees for free distribution.

“The government, through Direct Procurement Centres (DPC) had purchased 32.41 lakh metric tons of paddy from farmers. This was a record in the history of T.N. In the last four years, ₹9287 crore had been given to farmers as compensation from insurance companies based on their claims. Similarly, 11.35 lakh women Self-Help-Groups in the State had got loan to the tune of ₹42785 crore through banks,” he said.

Asked about corruption charges levelled by the DMK against some Ministers, he contended they were baseless. He claimed the charges were being levelled to divert attention from the upcoming hearing of an appeal against the acquittal of the accused, including DMK leaders, in the 2G scam case.