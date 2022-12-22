It was upsetting to see hockey World Cup winners seated away from dais, says Baskaran

December 22, 2022 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Chennai

A video clip of V. Baskaran, who led the Indian men’s hockey team to a gold medal win in the 1980 Moscow Olympics, furiously asking an organiser, “Is it a hockey function or what function? Tell me,” at the Hockey World Cup Trophy tour event in Chennai on Wednesday has gone viral. He recounts what happened at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium:

The Hockey World Cup Trophy tour event is held to showcase the trophy to the world; give the trophy to the next State representative – in our case, Kerala; and at the same time, honour India’s World Cup heroes from the State where the function is being held. The World Cup will be held in Bhubaneswar in January 2023.

If you care to know, when India won the World Cup in 1975, it had three Tamil Nadu players in its roster – Leslie Fernandez (goalkeeper), and B.P. Govinda and V.J. Philips (forwards). They were such outstanding players.

When I arrived half-an-hour before the function was scheduled to start at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, I noticed that there were no names of the World Cup winners on the dais. There were no names except for those of Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Principal Secretary, Member Secretary of Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT), MLA (Egmore Constituency), Mayor of Chennai, a few members of SDAT, P. K. Sekar Babu, HR & CE Minister, and a few others.

I was also shocked to see where the World Cup winners were seated. There were seated around 20 metres away from the dais in a place from where it would be difficult to see the happenings on the dais.

I spoke to the Sports Secretary Mr. Atulya Misra about the badly-done seating arrangements for the World Cup winners. At the time, Mr. Udhayanidhi Stalin, came and I told him “Roughly one-third of the Indian team which won the 1975 World Cup is here,” pointing to the three players. He instantly asked me to do as required. I called the three World Cup heroes and requested them to go and sit on the dais.

To give an example, when the World Cup Trophy Tour was held in New Delhi a few days ago, it had the ‘75 World Cup’ winning captain Ajit Pal Singh and a few Olympians with the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur.

Later, in my speech, I had urged the Tamil Nadu Sports Minister to rename the Hockey Stadium in Egmore as Olympian Francis Stadium (Ranganathan Francis was part of the Indian men’s hockey team that bagged three consecutive gold medal in the 1948, ‘52 & ‘56 Olympics), a demand raised by Chennai Hockey Association way back in 2019.

I am happy that the Minister was quick to rectify the mistakes the authorities had done. I wish and hope in the future the authorities learn their lessons and give the players the respect they deserve.

(As told to K. Keerthivasan)