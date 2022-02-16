It was AIADMK that got back the rights to conduct jallikattu: MLA

After the Supreme Court prohibited the jallikattu event, it was the AIADMK that fought and got back the rights to conduct the sport in Tamil Nadu, said AIADMK MLA and former minister R. B. Udayakumar here on Wednesday.

Speaking at an election campaign meeting in Alanganallur, seeking votes for the party candidates, he said that the DMK and their partner Congress remained silent. When the people in Tamil Nadu raised their voice and gathered in large numbers in 2014, the AIADMK fought with the Central government and obtained a special assent, he recalled.

The unrest in Tamil Nadu saw an end after the government got the favourable orders from the Centre. Hence, the DMK or the Congress cannot claim credit, Mr Udayakumar said and added that a Minister in Madurai had stated that the DMK would announce its victory even before the counting.

In such case, the officials may have to appear before the courts and hence cautioned them to be impartial. Though there were reports that the DMK had misused official machinery, the AIADMK had decided not to create any tension as the party would win hands down in the urban local bodies polls, he added.

The DMK, out of fear, has been promising now that they would disburse the ₹1,000 as promised to the womenfolk after the financial position improved. The people were not naive to be misled and they would always be in favour of the AIADMK, which alone had remained with the common man, Mr Udayakumar said.