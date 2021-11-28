‘IT sector will help industries to become globally competitive’

State govt. is taking steps to train people and bridge skill gap, says Minister

At the valedictory session of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Connect 2021, Information and Technology Minister T. Mano Thangaraj said the Information Technology sector will enable other industries to become globally competitive.

Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government is taking many steps towards bridging the gap in information and communications technology (ICT) skills and training people to become technologically savvy.

IT Secretary Neeraj Mittal said this edition of the CII Connect 2021 mainly focused on start-ups and the need for the government to help them in the creation of jobs for the unemployed youth. He emphasised the need for innovation in all types of technologies, and commented that deep tech is altogether a different technology with so many challenges that are to be addressed by entrepreneurs.

Critical thinking

Kalyan Kumar B., global chief technology officer and head, ecosystems, HCL Technologies, advised academic bodies to help increase critical thinking and allow the talent gap to be bridged eventually. R. Narayanan, national leader – education and skill development, KPMG International Ltd., while sharing the key takeaways from the summit, said implementation of BharatNet in the State would cover all village panchayats by this year, and added that the Tamil Nadu Data Centre Policy announced by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would go a long way in making digital technology available to all sections of people and also various government departments in the State.

S Chandrakumar, chairman, CII Tamil Nadu, said that 1,500 participated in the event physically while 5,000 took part digitally.