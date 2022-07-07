IT searches premises of prominent road contractor

An eight-member team also raided Chandrasekar’s residence

An eight-member team also raided Chandrasekar’s residence

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday knocked on the door of Nagarajan Seyyadurai, a road contractor, who was quite active during the erstwhile AIADMK regime. He had worked on several projects for the State Highways Department.

A senior official from the I-T department confirmed that teams were conducting searches at over 30 locations.

This is not the first time he has been under the I-T radar. In 2018, taxmen searched him, suspecting a tax evasion and had recovered over ₹160 crore in cash and over 100 kg of gold.

An eight member team of I-T Department searched the residence of R. Chandrasekar, a close aide of former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani, on Vadavalli-Thondamuthur road from 11.30 a.m. in Coimbatore, and a few other places in the district, according to sources. Mr. Chandrasekar is the publisher of AIADMK mouthpiece ‘Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma’. His wife Sharmila is the councillor of ward 38 of Coimbatore Municipal Corporation. Mr. Chandrasekar and his wife hold key posts in Aalayam Welfare Trust.

It is learnt that I-T sleuths also searched, among other places, the residence of Mr. Chandrasekar’s father at PN Pudur, the office of KCP Engineers Private Limited and Mr. Chandrasekar’s younger brother Senthil Prabhu’s residence near Vadavalli.

With inputs from a staff reporter in Coimbatore