IT searches on film producers continue
The Income Tax (I-T) department continued its search operations for the second day on Wednesday on popular producers in the Tamil film industry.
“We are still checking their accounts. Wherever we have found discrepancies, we have asked for an explanation,” said a source from the I-T Investigations Wing.
On Tuesday, the I-T department searched offices and premises belonging to leading film financier and producer G.N. Anbu Chezhian, who runs Gopuram Films and Productions and Gopuram Cinemas Pvt. Ltd.
The officials searched producer and distributor Kalaipuli S. Thanu, S.R. Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures, Producer K.E. Gananvel Raja and Sathya Jyothi Thyagarajan. Officials have indicated that raids could continue in a few places on Thursday too.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.