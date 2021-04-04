IT raids not politically motivated, says Minister S.P Velumani

Velumani said his party’s track record was good because there was no kangaroo courts, no law and order issues and women felt safe.

Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said the Income Tax raids across the State did not appear to be politically motivated.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, he said that in the raids conducted across the State, DMK was getting affected as cash and document were seized from them. No AIADMK cadre indulged in wrong doing. Urging voters to compare the AIADMK’s governance track record with that of DMK, Mr. Velumani said his party’s track record was good because there was no kangaroo courts, no law and order issues and women felt safe.

Likewise, in Coimbatore, the AIADMK government had built so many flyovers, bridges, upgraded the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, established six government arts and science colleges and a medical college each in Tirupur and the Nilgiris. The AIADMK had a farmer as Chief Minister in Edappadi K. Palaniswami, who had taken care of government school students’ interest by giving them internal reservation in medical colleges, he recalled.