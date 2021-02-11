Tamil NaduVILLUPURAM 11 February 2021 17:07 IST
Comments
IT raids in Tindivanam
Updated: 11 February 2021 17:07 IST
The office and residence of a civil contractor were searched
Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted searches at the office and residence of a civil contractor in Tindivanam near here.
Sources said that a five-member team carried out raids at the premises and office of D.K. Kumar, a leading civil contractor for government work in Poonthottam in Tindivanam.
The search is still continuing.
More In Tamil Nadu
Read more...