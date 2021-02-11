Tamil Nadu

IT raids in Tindivanam

Income Tax officials on Thursday conducted searches at the office and residence of a civil contractor in Tindivanam near here.

Sources said that a five-member team carried out raids at the premises and office of D.K. Kumar, a leading civil contractor for government work in Poonthottam in Tindivanam.

The search is still continuing.

