IT raids in Cuddalore

Sleuths from the Income Tax Department on Thursday conducted simultaneous raids at five places in Cuddalore over alleged complaints of distribution of cash.

According to sources, the search operations began around 11 a.m. and continued beyond 6.30 p.m.

The searches were conducted at the homes of AIADMK functionaries in Thirupadhiripuliyur, Pudupalayam, Semmandalam and Kammiyanpettai.

Sources said the functionaries were the campaign managers of Industries Minister M.C. Sampath.