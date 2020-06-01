IT park to come up in two years near Avadi

Chennai

01 June 2020 23:57 IST

The facility is expected to promote development in North Chennai

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday laid the foundation stone through videoconference for the construction of TIDEL Information Technology Park at a cost of ₹235 at Pattabiram near Avadi in Chennai.

The IT park to be constructed on behalf of the Industries Department is to come up in 10 acres with a built-up area of over 5.57 lakh sq.ft. and will have 21 floors. The building would house offices, industrial centres, public infrastructure and a hanging garden, among others, an official release said.

Advertising

Advertising

The construction is scheduled to be completed within two years and is expected to provide employment to about 25,000 people. “Like TIDEL Park in South Chennai resulted in development in the area, North Chennai is expected to witness such development,” the release said.

During the event at the Secretariat, Industries Minister M.C. Sampath handed over a cheque of ₹50 lakh as CSR funds to the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). Minister for Tamil Official Language and Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan (also Avadi MLA) were present.

Power substations

Mr. Palaniswami also inaugurated (through videoconference) 15 new electricity substations set up in Namakkal, Tiruppur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Kanniyakumari, Nagapattinam, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Salem and Krishnagiri districts. The substations have been constructed at a total cost of ₹ 224 crore. Electricity Minister P. Thangamani and Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja were present.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for construction of 1,000 housing tenements in the first phase for cine industry workers through the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) at Payyanur in Chengalpattu district. He also handed over a cheque of ₹50 lakh to FEFSI president R.K. Selvamani for the construction of a film studio, which will named after late AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju was present.

The Chief Minister handed over cheques for ₹ 25 lakh each to various MSMEs under the COVID-19 relief scheme. Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.