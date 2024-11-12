ADVERTISEMENT

It pains me to debate with Edappadi Palaniswami, who speaks like leaders who lack decency and civility, says Stalin

Published - November 12, 2024 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said it pained him to debate in democratic forums such as in the Assembly with former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who was speaking like some political leaders lacking decency and civility.

“I just move past these leaders who have the habit of spewing hatred,” the Chief Minister said in a statement responding to Mr Palaniswami who had accused the DMK government of naming schemes and institutions after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr Stalin said Mr Palaniswami was not able to stomach the fact that the schemes and institutions named after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) were benefiting the people of Tamil Nadu.

“The government was particular that no one should be excluded from the welfare scheme and ministers and officials were functioning to fulfil the goal. The rival camps were upset because people were with the DMK government,” he added.

He said the DMK government was observing days in memory of leaders such as Periyar (E V Ramasamy). Ambedkar, social reformer and saint Vallalar and Pandit Iyothee Thass and also had launched schemes in their names.

“The DMK government is efficiently running the Amma Unavagams launched during the AIADMK rule and the Children’s Home in Virudhunagar has been named after AIADMK founder MGR,” he said.

