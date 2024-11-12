 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It pains me to debate with Edappadi Palaniswami, who speaks like leaders who lack decency and civility, says Stalin

Published - November 12, 2024 11:34 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday said it pained him to debate in democratic forums such as in the Assembly with former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami who was speaking like some political leaders lacking decency and civility.

“I just move past these leaders who have the habit of spewing hatred,” the Chief Minister said in a statement responding to Mr Palaniswami who had accused the DMK government of naming schemes and institutions after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Mr Stalin said Mr Palaniswami was not able to stomach the fact that the schemes and institutions named after Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) were benefiting the people of Tamil Nadu.

“The government was particular that no one should be excluded from the welfare scheme and ministers and officials were functioning to fulfil the goal. The rival camps were upset because people were with the DMK government,” he added.

He said the DMK government was observing days in memory of leaders such as Periyar (E V Ramasamy). Ambedkar, social reformer and saint Vallalar and Pandit Iyothee Thass and also had launched schemes in their names.

“The DMK government is efficiently running the Amma Unavagams launched during the AIADMK rule and the Children’s Home in Virudhunagar has been named after AIADMK founder MGR,” he said.

Published - November 12, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.