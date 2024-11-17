ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releases book on serial entrepreneur Raju Venkatraman

Published - November 17, 2024 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, releasing a book on Raju Venkatraman at a function in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday released a book on serial entrepreneur Raju Venkatraman.

ADVERTISEMENT

The book released in Tamil titled Thiran Thisaiyin Perumadhi (Appreciation of skill direction) penned by M G S Inba and presented by Kaithadi Publishers and Ilakkiya Charal covers many aspects of Mr. Raju’s life journey. Raju founded companies like Vetri Systems, RevIT which were later sold. He also founded Medall in 2009.

Speaking on the occasion, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said India has immense potential and time for entrepreneurship to thrive and said the book would be an inspiration to young entrepreneurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government or large Corporations alone cannot create jobs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“While it is the responsibility of the government to ensure a good education system which is up to date with the necessary skill requirements and creating the necessary infrastructure, we need more job creators than seekers,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti of Nalli Group, V Sumantran, chairman, Celeris Technologies and J S Rajkumar, founder of Lifeline Group of Hospitals hailed Mr. Raju’s achievements and entrepreneurial spirit. Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth hailed Mr. Raju’s simplicity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raju said Tamil Nadu and India have a big potential. He also advised entrepreneurs to ensure that they create cash flow from operations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US