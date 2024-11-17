 />
IT Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan releases book on serial entrepreneur Raju Venkatraman

Published - November 17, 2024 08:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, releasing a book on Raju Venkatraman at a function in Chennai on Sunday.

Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Minister for IT & Digital Services, releasing a book on Raju Venkatraman at a function in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services P.T.R. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on Sunday released a book on serial entrepreneur Raju Venkatraman.

The book released in Tamil titled Thiran Thisaiyin Perumadhi (Appreciation of skill direction) penned by M G S Inba and presented by Kaithadi Publishers and Ilakkiya Charal covers many aspects of Mr. Raju’s life journey. Raju founded companies like Vetri Systems, RevIT which were later sold. He also founded Medall in 2009.

Speaking on the occasion, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan said India has immense potential and time for entrepreneurship to thrive and said the book would be an inspiration to young entrepreneurs.

He said the government or large Corporations alone cannot create jobs.

“While it is the responsibility of the government to ensure a good education system which is up to date with the necessary skill requirements and creating the necessary infrastructure, we need more job creators than seekers,” Mr. Thiaga Rajan said.

Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti of Nalli Group, V Sumantran, chairman, Celeris Technologies and J S Rajkumar, founder of Lifeline Group of Hospitals hailed Mr. Raju’s achievements and entrepreneurial spirit. Former Indian cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth hailed Mr. Raju’s simplicity.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Raju said Tamil Nadu and India have a big potential. He also advised entrepreneurs to ensure that they create cash flow from operations.

