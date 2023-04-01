ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister announces high-speed internet for 20,000 government offices

April 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

‘The State government will set up a ‘Green Park’ at a cost of ₹20 crore, spread over 59.59 acres at ELCOSEZ in Sholinganallur’

The Hindu Bureau

Mano Thangaraj | Photo Credit: S. SIVA SARAVANAN

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj on Saturday announced that high-speed internet services will be provided to 20,000 government offices at a cost of ₹184 crore to enhance the delivery of services. The government will also strive to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet services to households in the State, he said.

In his reply to the demand for grants in the Assembly, he said the State government would set up a ‘Green Park’ at a cost of ₹20 crore, spread over 59.59 acres, at ELCOSEZ in Sholinganallur. This park will feature gardens, solar lights and a lane for cyclists. The facility will also have housing facilities, administrative offices, a boundary wall, smart water meters, solar panels, a mall and e-vehicle charging stations.

IT and Digital Services Department will also build the Tamil Nadu DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) platform at a cost of ₹1.72 crore and the Tamil Nadu Single Sign-On platform at a cost of ₹1 crore, which will bring all services of the government under one roof. Mr. Thangaraj also announced that 100 new services through e-Sevai and Citizen Portal will be provided at a cost of ₹1.2 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In an effort to attract companies working in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics, extended reality, he announced that a policy document will be devised soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US