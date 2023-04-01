IT Minister announces high-speed internet for 20,000 government offices

April 01, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Mano Thangaraj on Saturday announced that high-speed internet services will be provided to 20,000 government offices at a cost of ₹184 crore to enhance the delivery of services. The government will also strive to provide affordable and reliable high-speed internet services to households in the State, he said.

In his reply to the demand for grants in the Assembly, he said the State government would set up a ‘Green Park’ at a cost of ₹20 crore, spread over 59.59 acres, at ELCOSEZ in Sholinganallur. This park will feature gardens, solar lights and a lane for cyclists. The facility will also have housing facilities, administrative offices, a boundary wall, smart water meters, solar panels, a mall and e-vehicle charging stations.

IT and Digital Services Department will also build the Tamil Nadu DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) platform at a cost of ₹1.72 crore and the Tamil Nadu Single Sign-On platform at a cost of ₹1 crore, which will bring all services of the government under one roof. Mr. Thangaraj also announced that 100 new services through e-Sevai and Citizen Portal will be provided at a cost of ₹1.2 crore.

In an effort to attract companies working in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics, extended reality, he announced that a policy document will be devised soon.