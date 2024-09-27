It is up to PM Modi to make our happy meeting a useful one, says T.N. CM Stalin

Sharing his thoughts on his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday (September 27, 2024), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said it was a happy meeting, and that it was “in the hands of the PM to make the happy meeting a useful one.”

During an interaction with reporters at the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi after the meeting, Mr. Stalin said he highlighted three demands in his memorandum handed over to the PM.

Responding to a query on whether there was any change in the PM’s approach since their previous meeting, Mr. Stalin said: “He met as the Prime Minister, and I met him as the Chief Minister. That is it!”

Though usually 15 minutes are granted with the Prime Minister, his meeting with Mr. Modi went on up to 40 minutes, Mr. Stalin said, adding that the PM listened to him patiently. “So, now you know how the meeting went,” he told reporters.

When asked about the PM’s response to Tamil Nadu’s demands, Mr. Stalin: “He said he will discuss and let us know.”

Though he termed the meeting a “happy one”, when asked if the Union government’s actions evoked a similar sentiment, Mr. Stalin said: “We have been making demands without giving up on our rights. We are strong in not giving up our rights.”

On Senthilbalaji’s release

Answering a question about a DMK ally’s [Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi] thoughts on a share in power, Mr. Stalin asked: “Who is asking? Whoever you are saying was asking has given an explanation. It is you who is trying to divert the issue.” To persistent queries on the issue, he said: “It may be their policy. They have been saying it for long. It is not new.”

Speaking about the release of former Minister V. Senthilbalaji on bail, Mr. Stalin reiterated his position that the latter has been brave and that the party congratulated him. He further hoped he would win the legal battle in court.

Responding to a query that the Central government was proposing talks between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the Cauvery issue, Mr. Stalin said: “The case is in the court. We will discuss and take a decision over this.”

Mr. Stalin added his separate meeting with the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party Sonia Gandhi was a courtesy call.

