It is one man who creates history, says Shiv Khera

December 11, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Renowned public speaker Shiv Khera addresses faculty members and students of Velammal Groups of Institutions in Madurai. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Masses never create history, it is always one man who creates one. If you want to be successful in life,

just see what the masses do and do the opposite, said renowned motivational speaker Shiv Khera.

Addressing a gathering of about 2,000 students and faculty members of Velammal Group of Institutions here on Sunday, the author of bestsellers in many languages - You Can Win, You Can Achieve More, You Can Sell, and Freedom is Not Free - said, “winners form the habit of doing things which losers do not like to do. Winners recognise their weaknesses but focus on their strengths whereas losers recognise their strengths but focus on their limitations.”

Mr. Khera, who has put millions of people on the path of growth and fulfillment, talked about his personal life - from being a failed student, failures in his career and how he became a motivational guru.

Chairman  M. V. M. Muthuramalingam presided over the function. S. Selvi, Principal, Velammal Bodhi

Campus, Theni, proposed the vote of thanks.

