It is my habit to bow down to Sanyasis and Yogis, says actor Rajinikanth

August 21, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Chennai

Facing flak for bowing down to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, actor Rajinikanth said it was his habit to fall at the feet of ‘Sanyasins and yogis’ even if they were younger to him.

Actor Rajinikanth meets Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | Video Credit: ANI

Speaking to reporters upon his return to Chennai from his spiritual trip to Himalayas at the Chennai airport, Mr. Rajinikanth said he met various political leaders out of courtesy and nothing more.

“I am travelling to Himalayas after 4 years. I thank Tamil people for making Jailer a huge success,” said Rajinikanth who refused to talk about politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Whether a sanyasi or a yogi, it is my habit to fall at their feet even if they are younger than me. That’s what I did,” he told reporters.

The actor’s gesture had kicked up an online storm, especially in Tamil Nadu, as many asked if it was okay for the 72-year-old actor to touch the feet of the much younger UP CM.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT