Coming across a number of public interest litigation petitions filed by people against the setting up of Tasmac shops or recreation clubs in their locality, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that it was high time Tamil Nadu government rethinks and revisits its liquor policy, for the welfare of the people.

A Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and G. Arul Murugan observed that Rule 8 (1) of the Tamil Nadu Liquor Retail Vending (In Shops and Bars) Rules, 2003, states that no liquor shop shall be established in Municipal Corporation and Municipalities within a distance of 50 metres and in other areas within 100 metres from any place of worship or educational institutions.

The court observed that making Rules is in the exclusive domain of the government and it is a policy decision. The court would not express any views against a decision taken. However, at the same time, in common knowledge one can understand that 50 metres distance is not a vast distance.

If a place of worship or educational institution is located at 51 metres or 52 metres from a Tasmac shop or liquor vending place, it is the decision of the administration that it will not in any way harm the public in the locality including the children. If that is the logic or the decision taken, the people may feel otherwise, the court observed.

The court observed that of late it has come across many cases where people in the locality opposed the move of the authorities to locate the Tasmac shops or licence for selling liquor and in respect of those objections by the public, especially women, the answer given by the authorities is that it does not cover under the Rules, which means that the Rules are not violated.

The Rules, especially Rule 8 of the 2003 Rules, should be made to protect the welfare of the people. However, it appears to have been made to protect the Tasmac shops, bars and clubs. It is high time the government rethinks and revisits its liquor policy, based on the public opinion, for the welfare of the people, especially the younger generation, the court observed.

Taking such a decision may not be an easy task for a variety of reasons. However, that would not justify the action on the part of the government to support the liquor policy presently being undertaken, whereby society, especially the younger generation are put in peril, as such cases are reported almost daily, the court observed.

The court was hearing a petition filed by D. Prabhu of Tiruchi who sought a direction to restrain the authorities from establishing a recreation club in Woraiyur in Tiruchi. No rule had been violated. Except for making these observations and the request, we are not in a position to give any relief to the petitioner, the court observed and dismissed the petition.

