It is for party seniors to decide on Sasikala: OPS

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Thursday reiterated his position that it was for senior functionaries of the party to take a call on the question of re-admission of former interim general secretary V.K. Sasikala to the party.

In a recent interview to a Tamil television channel, Mr. Panneerselvam had stated that it was for the AIADMK senior functionaries to decide on taking back Sasikala into the party fold as and when she was released from the prison in Bengaluru where she is serving a four-year sentence in a corruption case.

Since he had launched a ‘dharma yudham’ against Sasikala, his position on her possible re-entry had invited criticism from some quarters.

In a chat with The Hindu on Thursday, when he was asked about this stand, he said: “It was the general council of the party [at its meeting in September 2017] that decided on the removal of Sasikala from the party. So, it would only be proper if the senior leaders decided on the matter.”

He brushed aside recent statement of Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran that there was no need for Sasikala to go back to the AIADMK.

Eligibilty for party post

On the rationale behind the general council, at its meeting last month, adopting a resolution that five-year continuous membership was a pre-requisite to contesting for the posts of coordinator and coordinator, he replied that it was done on the basis of legal opinion, although the stipulation on being a member for five years without a break was not new.

[Earlier, the relevant rule had the term “office-bearers,” giving the possibility for a general interpretation.

But, in the latest meeting of the general council, the party had got the posts of coordinator and co-coordinator specifically included in the clause.]

He expressed confidence that the party, along with its present allies, would face the forthcoming elections to rural local bodies.

Asked what impressed him most during his recent visit to the U.S., he said people were focused in what they did and did not bother about what others were doing.

“They are business-like and constructive. This is why that country is making continuous progress,” he said.